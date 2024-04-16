An emergency service celebrated the outstanding achievements of its members with a glitzy ceremony.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service honoured the dedication of its staff at the People Awards on April 15.
The awards saw more than 140 nominations, celebrating excellence, teamwork and commitment to public safety.
Chief fire officer Rick Hylton said: "The People Awards give us the chance to show our appreciation for the unwavering dedication and exceptional service demonstrated by our people.
"These awards not only acknowledge individual excellence but also reflect the collective effort and teamwork that define our service."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here