Essex County Fire and Rescue Service honoured the dedication of its staff at the People Awards on April 15.

The awards saw more than 140 nominations, celebrating excellence, teamwork and commitment to public safety.

Chief fire officer Rick Hylton said: "The People Awards give us the chance to show our appreciation for the unwavering dedication and exceptional service demonstrated by our people.

"These awards not only acknowledge individual excellence but also reflect the collective effort and teamwork that define our service."