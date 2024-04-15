Power cuts and train delays in Essex as strong winds batter county - weather latest

Live Essex weather: Power cuts and train delays after strong wind Weather Essex By Elliot Deady Share A yellow weather warning is in place covering the whole of Essex The county has been hit by disruption including power cuts and train delays Stick with us for updates Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here