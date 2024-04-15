The anti-clockwise exit for junction 30 near Mardyke on the M25 remains closed following an incident involving a car and a motorcycle.

With the investigations continuing, the southern quadrant of the roundabout, which carries the A 13 over the M25 is also closed.

This means travellers have no access to the A13 westbound for M25 traffic or to continue on the A13 westbound.

According to Essex Highways, the anti-clockwise distributor road between J31 and J30 is also closed.

The road closures are likely to continue throughout the morning.

An Essex Highways spokesman said: ”Road users are asked to avoid the area if possible as congestion is expected, particularly during the morning commute. If you do have to travel past the scene, please allow yourself extra time to complete your journey.

“As police investigations are ongoing there is no expected reopening time.”

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 8.30am and 8.45am.