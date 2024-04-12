JW Suckling drivers in London, Essex, Middlesex and Grangemouth were planning industrial action.

However, any potential strikes have been cancelled after a significantly improved deal was secured by leading union Unite.

The pay deal includes a 6.3 per cent uplift in pay and an improvement to the company’s pension contributions.

In addition, the drivers’ have received an increase in annual leave, harmonisation of terms and conditions and their annual bonus is now unconditional.

The deal comes after JW Suckling tanker drivers last year secured a deal worth about 25 per cent plus huge improvements to overtime, bonus and shift payments.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The tanker drivers at JW Suckling achieved this excellent pay win by standing firm in their union.

“Since August 2021, Unite has put over £430 million into the pockets of our members through the union’s complete focus on improving jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite regional officer Nick West added: “This result is a prime example the benefits being in a unionised workplace bring.

“Those wanting better wages and working conditions should join Unite and organise their colleagues to join too.”