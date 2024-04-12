Chelmsford Weekly News
A12 blocked with traffic 'at a standstill for miles' after crash

Live

A12 crash near Witham sees road blocked and traffic stopped

By Macaully Moffat

  • The A12 Northbound is partially blocked due to a crash on A12 near Witham
  • Traffic is slow back towards Junction 19 at Boreham.
  • One eyewitness said traffic at "complete standstill for miles"

