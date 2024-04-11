Officers rushed to the incident on the A414 near Writtle which was reported shortly after 1pm this afternoon.

All emergency services were sent to the scene, close to Hanging Garden Nurseries.

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A spokesman said: "The road is closed in both directions, and we expect the closure to be in place for the coming hours – which will cover the evening rush hour.

"We would ask motorists to find other routes for travel.

"We need anyone who witnessed the incident or any suspicious behaviour to get in touch."

Reports can be made using the force's online live chat service or alternatively calling 101.

Cite crime incident 565 of April 11.