These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 14.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, April 12

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 9pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 11pm to 6am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 27 and 25 for maintenance works from 11pm to 5.30am.

As part of this, the Junction 26 entry slip road will be closed during the same period of time.

Meanwhile, also on the anti-clockwise way there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 30 and 29 for resurfacing works. This will occur from 11pm to 6am.

Finally, the entry slip road at Junction 30 will be closed during the same time period.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, April 13

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 9pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 25 between 10pm and 6am for surfacing works.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, April 14

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 9pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures listed on the M25 Essex junctions on this day.