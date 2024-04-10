The fire at Michaelstowe Hall – a grade II listed manor house off Ramsey Road - broke out at about 9.34am on Wednesday, with the care home’s roof going up in flames.

Crews from Dovercourt, Colchester, Weeley, Frinton, Brightlingsea, Tiptree, Clacton, Maldon, Halsted, Corringham all attended the scene, as well as one from South Woodham Ferrers.

Upon arrival it was established the inferno had started in a “disused part” of the building which is also connected to the care home.

Listed - Michaelstowe Hall is a three-storey red Berkshire stone building which is grade II listed (Image: Newsquest)

Scene - Police and firefighters in Ramsey Road (Image: Public)

Neighbour Lesley Conway, 77, whose property is one the nearest bungalows to the scene of the fire, said: “My neighbour said police at the time said they all might have to evacuate and told her to keep away on her walk.”

Fellow bungalow owner Peter Howlett, 77, said he was not worried about his property “due to the space between” the hall and his home, but was glad no one got hurt.

Concerned - Neighbour Peter Howlett said he was not worried about his own property but the safety of those in the care home (Image: Newsquest)

Concern - Lesley Conway, 77, whose home is a stone's throw from the scene of the fire (Image: Public)

Charity Harwich Horse Rangers Association (HHRA) is located on Michaelstowe Drive and had to cancel all their lessons for today due to the "major fire".

Sioux Thorpe, proprietor of HHRA, said in the early morning the yard was full of smoke meaning all of their 32 horses had to be moved so they could breathe.

She said: "It was the smoke that was a hazard for us, we have had masks on all day."

Bosses at Essex County Fire and Rescue service have since said the cause has been recorded as accidental.

They have also confirmed 27 residents were safely evacuated and are now being looked after by the authorities and staff.

Group manager Danny Partridge said: "Crews have worked extremely hard to extinguish the fire and to stop it from spreading further.

“Unfortunately, parts of the care home have suffered from smoke damage."

Mr Partridge said that as a "significant incident" he wants to thank all the partners and agencies "who have worked together in the background" to create safe plans for relocating the residents to appropriate accommodation.