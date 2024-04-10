Emergency responders were called to a fire at Michaelstowe Hall, in Ramsey Road, after its roof went up in flames at about 9.34am today.

Crews from Dovercourt, Colchester, Weeley, Frinton, Brightlingsea, Tiptree, Clacton, Corringham, Maldon and Halstead were called to the scene before trying to get the fire under control.

Resident Mandy Lawrence captured the firefighters tackling the flames, using aerial trucks to fight the flames from above.

Clouds of dark smoke emerged as the firefighters tried to secure the scene.

Incident commander Craig McLellan confirmed staff and residents were successfully evacuated.

He said: "This part of the building is not currently in use but is connected to the care home.

“We have evacuated everyone from the care home and are working with our partners from Essex Police and East of Essex Ambulance Service to keep people safe. "

Emergency services remain on the scene, to ensure the location has been fully secured.