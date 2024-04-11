Numerous pets from around Essex are looking for their forever homes - could you help them out?
Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.
There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.
You can also donate to the charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.
Maggie
Gender - Female
Age - Five years old
Breed - Shih Tzu
Colour - White and Tan
If you want to adopt Maggie you can view their full profile here.
Maggie is described as a "sweetheart who loves a fuss" who has slowly been adjusting to kennel life.
Her previous family did not feel they could fulfil her needs due to their own ill health, so decided to rehome her.
Maggie would need a home with children over secondary school age, and could potentially live with a dog-savvy cat.
At the same time she would be more than happy to be the only pet in the home.
Angus
Gender - Male
Age - Three years old
Breed - German Shepherd
Colour - Tan and Black
If you want to adopt Angus you can view their full profile here.
Angus is a dog on the lookout for a forever home that has a savvy owner who understands the quirks of a rescue dog.
He has had a bit of a tough start to life but "he just needs that chance to feel safe and suss out the domestic life again".
Angus is described as a "bright" and "willing" dog whose enthusiasm can get the better of him when it comes to treats and toys.
Danaher Animal Home added: "With Angus's happy exuberance, he'd do best in an adult-only home. He's best as your one and only furry companion; he can socialise with other dogs if he chooses to but would prefer not to live with one at the moment, and cats aren't quite his cup of tea."
Maggie and O'Malley
Gender - Female (Maggie) and Male (O'Malley)
Age - One year old
Breed - Domestic Shorthair
Colour - Brown, White and Black
If you want to adopt Maggie and O'Malley you can view their full profile here.
Maggie and O'Malley are two cats who have had a rough start to life but are now looking to find their forever home.
Danaher Animal Home is looking for a "patient and experienced" owner for the pair so that they can thrive.
They add: "It's all about slow introductions and respecting their space, allowing them to approach you in their own time. They are looking for that special someone who can provide a safe indoor and outdoor space where they can feel secure and grow in confidence."
Recommended reading:
- The surprising pet garden law that could see Brits hit with a £5k fine
- Vet warns pet owners of 'misunderstood' sign that means your dog is in pain
- Why is my dog panting more than usual and when should I call the vet?
Frankie
Gender - Female
Age - Adult
Breed - Continental
Colour - Black
If you want to adopt Frankie you can view their full profile here.
Frankie is described as having an "easy-going demeanour" which means "you don't need to be a rabbit guru to win her heart".
Danaher Animal Home adds: "With kids in the house, Frankie's a gem. She doesn’t get her fur in a twist over some hustle and bustle, making her a great match for families with children around 8 years or older.
"Just remember, she prefers her greetings at ground level, as her cuddles are best enjoyed without the lift-off – a 'paws-on-the-ground' policy, if you will."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel