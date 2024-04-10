National Grid has opened a third consultation phase for 113 miles of pylons which could run through Washbrook, Copdock and East Bergholt, should the project materialise.

The ten-week process opened on Wednesday and will run until Tuesday, June 18 to allow residents to give their views on the scheme at 14 public information sessions.

Communities and campaigners have already voiced their staunch opposition to the plans and have claimed National Grid is ignoring alternatives to onshore pylons.

Rosie Pearson, the founder of Essex Suffolk Norfolk Pylons action group, said offshore pylons would be cheaper and more environmentally friendly.

Environment – campaigners argue the pylons will be an eyesore on the countryside (Image: Newsquest)

She said: “We were prepared for this, but this is the third time National Grid has failed to present alternatives to pylons.

“That is despite a recent Electricity Systems Operator review showing an offshore option to be significantly cheaper than has been claimed by National Grid.

“An option that undergrounds the cables along the entire route appears also to have been ignored, despite being very good value for money.

“National Grid has therefore steadfastly ignored what stakeholders have been saying.”

Mrs Pearson added people will be “horrified” by access roads which vehicles will use to set up to construct the pylons which “will scar our region”.

The Norwich to Tilbury project director Liam Walker said the pylons are essential to upgrade the UK’s energy infrastructure.

He said: “Our plans are an essential part of the great grid upgrade, the largest overhaul of our energy network in a generation.

Frustrated – Rosie Pearson has said off-shore pylons would provide energy infrastructure which is cheaper and better for the environment (Image: Rosie Pearson)

“By developing this project, we will be able to connect new sources of low carbon energy to homes and business across East Anglia and Britain so that everyone has access to cleaner, more affordable electricity.”

An information session will take place from 2pm to 7pm on Thursday, May 16 at Langham Community Centre.

The following day, a session will take place between 1pm and 6pm at Great Bromley Village Hall.

Mrs Pearson added: "Our fight goes on.

“We urge people to visit pylonseastanglia.co.uk to find out how they can get involved.”