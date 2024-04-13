This week until April 17, is ‘Go Explore Week’, with Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST), which runs Beat the Street in Harwich, hosting a volunteering opening day on April 12.

Players can join the adults Parkrun on Saturday April 13 and the children’s Parkrun on Sunday April 14 - both at 9am at Cliff Park .

Rugby - Another free activity for players including children has been rugby (Image: CVST)

There will also be free entry for players – if they show their Beat the Street card or app – to the Harwich Redoubt Fort from 10am to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

While Bobbit’s Hole – behind ASDA on Main Road – will be open for residents to explore on Sunday from 10am to 12pm.

So far, more than 4,500 players have travelled more than 89,000 miles tapping boxes, either by using physical cards or mobile phones.

To find out more information about Beat the Street go to our website at Beat the Street - CVS Tendring.