The RAF Red Arrows and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight aircraft will soar over Manningtree, Colchester and Witham on June 15 to celebrate the King’s birthday.

The large formation of military aircraft will continue their way to Buckingham Palace in London via Chelmsford.

According to a map from the website military-airshows.co.uk, Colchesterians will be able to enjoy the flypast of the Red Arrows between 12.35pm and 1.25pm.

A rehearsal will take place over Lincoln, Norwich and Suffolk on June 3 or 4.

Spectators can also look forward to seeing more aircrafts during the event, with the full line-up for the birthday celebration being announced soon.

The flypast will come ahead of this year's Clacton Airshow, at which the iconic Red Arrows will not be attending, event bosses announced in March.

The popular display team, which headlined last year’s airshow, will not be able to attend the show on August 22 and 23 due to having other display commitments in Canada.

King Charles' previous coronation flypast featured 16 helicopters, the Spitfires of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the new P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, joint RAF and FN crewed F-35B Lightning II jets and transport aircraft from the RAF’s Air Mobility Force.