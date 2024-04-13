Alan Curbishley, 66, has long been facing opposition over plans to build a new structure in the garden of his home in Hemnall Street.

The ex-West Ham manager has now had planning applications rejected by officials at Epping Forest Council... for the second time.

Documents show plans for an L-shaped structure in the manager's back garden featuring an open area, store and garden toilet.

Epping Forest Council "strongly objects" to the application, stating the plans are "overbearing and overdevelopment with a loss of amenities for neighbours".

Part of its objection said: "The committee are disappointed to see this application back with no meaningful alterations and no review made from previous planning applications which were objected to by the Town Council and refused by Epping Forest Council.

"Committee agreed previous concerns have not been met such as being overbearing and overdevelopment with a loss of amenities for neighbours.

"The proposed outbuilding will result in a loss of amenity for neighbouring properties, as it is too high and overbearing.

"This would result in a loss of natural light and overshadowing of the neighbouring gardens.

"The design of the outbuilding does not complement the setting, particularly as the building will be clearly visible to neighbouring properties due to its bulk and scale.

"The orientation of the outbuilding on the site will exacerbate the issues highlighted above and consideration should be given to its position and orientation to minimise any negative effects on immediate neighbours."

Mer Curbishley's career started in 1974 when at the age of 16 he became the youngest ever West Ham player to be named on the team sheet, although he did not play.

After five years as a player for the Hammers, Alan moved around various clubs until he became joint-manager of Charlton Athletic in 1991.

He became the sole manager of the club in 1995.