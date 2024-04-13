THE most expensive and cheapest places in Essex to buy a property have been revealed as part of a new study.
Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery have published the House Price Report, which was produced using data from the Office for National Statistics.
It found the average UK house price is £280,649. But what about specifically in Essex?
Harwich, and the CO12 postcode, has been revealed as the cheapest area in the county to buy a property with an average house price of £249,374.
In Clacton a home is likely to set you back £272,682, while in Colchester the average property costs £359,429.
Living in mid Essex is said to be a little bit pricier, with the average home on the market in Braintree selling for £371,244 and in Halstead for £361,815.
To live in Epping, you will have to fork out as much as £639,203.
Blackmore and the CM4 postcode is the most expensive area in Essex, with an average house price of £834,530.
Burnley in Lancashire has the cheapest average house price at £100,820 while the Kensington and Chelsea borough in London has the highest average house price of £1,197,249.
Here is the full list of Essex’s average house prices by postcode ranked from least to most expensive:
Harwich (CO12)
£249,374
Purfleet (RM19)
£261,906
Clacton-on-Sea (CO15 + CO16)
£272,682
Walton On The Naze (CO14)
£274,823
West Thurrock (RM20)
£278,056
Tilbury (RM18)
£296,315
Grays (RM17)
£304,027
Basildon (SS13 + SS14)
£306,506
Prittlewell (SS2)
£316,416
Canvey Island (SS8)
£322,961
Laindon (SS15)
£335,884
Witham (CM8)
£337,944
Harlow (CM17 + CM18 + CM19 + CM20)
£341,885
Rochford (SS4)
£345,199
Colchester (CO1 + CO2 + CO3 + CO4 + CO5 + CO6)
£359,429
South Ockendon (RM15)
£360,668
Halstead (CO9)
£361,815
Braintree (CM7 + CM77)
£371,244
Southminster (CM0)
£371,448
Langdon Hills (SS16)
£371,523
Corringham (SS17)
£373,301
Southend-on-Sea (SS0 + SS1)
£377,909
Wivenhoe (CO7)
£382,271
Frinton-on-Sea (CO13)
£385,580
Shoeburyness (SS3)
£385,904
Manningtree (CO11)
£386,317
Wickford (SS11 + SS12)
£387,991
Maldon (CM9)
£387,992
Chelmsford (CM1 + CM2)
£399,946
Chafford Hundred (RM16)
£408,003
Hadleigh (SS7)
£415,704
Hockley (SS5)
£422,915
Rayleigh (SS6)
£430,414
Eastwood (SS9)
£450,782
Hatfield Peverel (CM3)
£479,954
Stansted Mountfitchet (CM24)
£483,679
Great Dunmow (CM6)
£485,632
Arkesden (CB11)
£502,664
Billericay (CM11 + CM12)
£520,325
Chipping Ongar (CM5)
£526,784
Ashdon (CB10)
£535,255
Loughton (IG10)
£589,573
Brentwood (CM13 + CM14 + CM15)
£590,514
Waltham Abbey (EN9)
£596,753
Buckhurst Hill (IG9)
£632,973
Epping (CM16)
£639,203
Chigwell (IG7)
£642,387
Blackmore (CM4)
£834,530
