Galvin Green Man was named the county winner for Essex as part of the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards.

The grand final of the awards will be held in London on June 26 with regional winners decided as well as the overall winner.

Galvin Green Man won the overall award back in 2021 and will be looking to see if they can repeat that feat in this year's ceremony.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event, said: “The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us two things.

“One is how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic. But, also, it shows that more operators are in need of really positive and strong publicity to help drive business at the moment."

The full list of county winners can be found on the National Pub & Bar Awards website here.

Galvin Green Man well-received by customers

Understandably, Galvin Green Man has been well-received by customers to be up for regional and national awards.

It has earned a 4.5/5 score on Tripadvisor from 1,799 reviews and 4.5/5 on Google Reviews from 1,214 ratings.

One reviewer said: "Came here for the first time for a roast dinner, really enjoyed the food and service and the pub itself is lovely.



"Food was great, loved the scotch egg and the roast dinner was great too. You’ll prob need to ask for extra gravy so do that early! Will be coming back!"

Another put: "The food and service were outstanding. I was honestly impressed from the moment we walked though the door to the moment we left.

"Every member of staff was friendly and greeted us with a smile. Even the younger members of staff were extremely knowledgeable about the food and beverage menus"

On its own website, Galvin Green Man says: "Set in the beautiful Essex countryside, close to Great Waltham in a building dating back to 1341, Galvin Green Man is an award winning, Bib Gourmand British pub and modern restaurant, boasting panoramic views and an extensive garden."

It places a great emphasis on its food, saying: "Our selection of menus at Galvin Green Man are sure to provide guests with everything they are looking for from our traditional English pub menu featuring the classics such as fish & chips and a hearty pub pie to our celebrated Bib Gourmand menu in our dining room.

"We pride ourselves on our beautiful & affordable Bib Gourmand menu, recognised for the quality of produce and delivery of dishes with an affordable price tag."

Alongside that, the pub is dog-friendly, with a "beautiful garden" and an outdoor terrace for al fresco dining in the warmer months.