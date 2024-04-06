POLICE are urging residents to call 999 if they see this man they want to speak to in connection with violent disorder.
Essex Police officers want to speak to Jordan Reilly in connection with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.
It was reported an incident happened in Bush Fair in Harlow on Friday March 22.
The 23-year-old is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall and of slim build, with brown hair.
"If you see him or know where he is, please call 999 immediately."
