Jo Hurley, who weighed 21st 6lbs and wore size 26 dresses, had initially picked up the weight from binge eating and drinking cheese and wine post-treatment.

This came after Hurley spent 12 months in hospital enduring three surgeries, including a hysterectomy, to treat an infection caused during a check-up.

Jo Hurley after having lost 10 stone (Image: Supplied)

Jo, a quality assurance officer, from Harlow, Essex, said: "I nearly died from a simple check up.

"I didn't trust having another surgery. I wanted to lose weight naturally.

"Before my weight loss, I was drinking a bottle of wine a night. I've cut everything out of my life to finally feel myself again."

The ordeal began in March 2018 when Hurley sought medical help for heavy periods.

A routine examination went awry, with a medic accidentally perforating her womb, leading to a severe infection. From there, she developed a carefree attitude towards her diet.

Jo said: "I didn't put a filter on my intake.

"I was drinking a bottle of wine and eating two packs of crisps a night.

"Next thing I knew I was heavier than the people around me.

''I went to a New Year party in 2021 and realised all the other women had lovely slim figures, I felt disgusting.

"I knew I had to do something or I would never be happy."

Jo with a cardboard cut-out of herself (Image: Supplied)

Hurley's wake-up call came when she was offered a gastric sleeve by concerned doctors to help her lose weight in preparation for an abdominal hernia removal In February 2022.

Unwilling to have the operation, Hurley made a concerted effort to change her lifestyle.

Ditching her regular bottle of white wine and indulgent food, Hurley adopted regular gym sessions with aquafit classes and replaced traditional food with meal replacements.

Her efforts paid off; within two years, she had lost more than ten stone, weighing a much healthier 11st 5lbs and fitting comfortably into size 14 dresses.