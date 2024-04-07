As millions of us embrace the better weather, we might find ourselves getting out and about in the great outdoors.

From disposable BBQs to innocently picking flowers, law lecturer Nick Ross has warned against some common Spring pastimes which could land us on the wrong side of the law.

The University of Law's Nick Ross commented: “It can be easy to get a bit carried away when the sun comes out in the UK but it is so important to be aware of the rules, so you don’t ruin your own fun by being taken away in handcuffs.

A legal expert has warned Brits over 5 'innocent' Spring activities that could land them in legal trouble. ( Canva) (Image: Canva)

“There are lots of laws we are very aware of and adhere to strictly, however it is these lesser-known offences that can often catch people out and land them with hefty fines or even a criminal charge. Always check the rules in your local area and if it feels risky, then it probably is.”

Here are five ways you could be breaking the law this Spring and not even know about it.

Legal expert warns of 5 'innocent' Spring activities

Flower picking

Flower picking is covered under two acts of legislation: Under s4(3) of the Theft Act 1968; and The Wildlife and Countryside Act of 1981. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Flower picking is covered under two acts of legislation: Under s4(3) of the Theft Act 1968; and The Wildlife and Countryside Act of 1981, lecturer Nick Ross warns.

A person who picks mushrooms growing wild on any land, or who picks flowers, fruit or foliage from a plant growing wild on any land, does not (although not in possession of the land) steal what he picks, unless he does it for reward or for sale or other commercial purpose.

Mr Ross explains: "The section is designed to ensure that if you pick wildflowers, you cannot be guilty of theft unless you do so with the intention of selling them for commercial purposes.

"This only applies to flowers growing wild, so it is possible to steal flowers from a person’s garden or flowers that are being cultivated or grown for example in a floral display in a park.

"There are also certain wild plants that are protected, and it could be an offence to pick, uproot or destroy them under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981".

Stripping off in the sun

It may be surprising to find out that topless sunbathing is perfectly legal for both men and women in the UK, ULaw lecturer Nick Ross has explained. (Image: Getty Images)

Mr Ross reminds Brits that while temperatures aren’t soaring just yet, it’s important to know the rules around sunbathing especially if you're planning on stripping to avoid those pesky tan lines.

In the UK, you might be surprised to read that it's actually legal to go topless sunbathing for both men and women.

The ULaw lecturer added: "Full public nudity is also not a crime but only if the person who strips off has no intention to cause alarm or distress.

However, there are specific offences relating to intentional exposure.

Mr Ross added: "A person who commits a lewd, obscene or disgusting act could be guilty of outraging public decency.

"Similarly, if a person intentionally exposes their genitals with the intention that someone will see them and be caused alarm or distress, they could be guilty of an offence under s66 Sexual Offences Act 2003.

"So, naturists who do not intend for people to be alarmed would not be committing an offence whereas a person who intentionally exposes their genitals would".

The legal expert went on to explain that people can also be prosecuted under The Public Order Act 1986.

He continued: "Section 5 of the Public Order Act states that a person is guilty of an offence if they use threatening (or abusive) words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

"For those hoping to catch some sunshine in the garden these same rules still apply. It’s advisable to let the neighbours know this is what you’re planning or find a part of the garden shielded from view, so you can avoid causing any unnecessary shock or a call to the police".

Getting frisky al fresco

to) indecent exposure and public lewdness as previously stated. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Speaking of stripping off, as the weather warms up some couples may wish to take to the great outdoors to find a little romance.

Mr Ross has issued a reminder to Brits that getting caught having sex in a public place could very quickly land you with criminal charges including (but not limited to) indecent exposure and public lewdness as previously stated.

The expert added: "If there is an expectation of privacy, for example in an isolated part of the countryside, this is much less likely to land you in hot water with the law than a public park, for example. Either way, it’s still very risky business."

Disposable BBQs

Home Office data last year showed disposable barbecues were responsible for around 4% of wildfires in the UK. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

The legal experts at ULaw analysed Home Office data which showed disposable barbecues were responsible for around 4% of wildfires in the UK last year.

This has prompted some major supermarkets to stop sales along with a petition to ban them entirely gathering almost 30,000 signatures.

Mr Ross commented: "While a blanket ban hasn’t yet happened, there are a range of measures in place to police and monitor the usage of disposable barbecues, which can be risky to wildlife and surrounding areas.

"Local councils will have varying rules on this. Bradford and Brighton for example both introduced bans in recent years, threatening a fine of £100 for anyone found using disposable barbecues in public spaces.

"So, be sure to check the rules in your local area and if you are using one of these types of barbecues practice the utmost caution".

The “right to roam”

Between March 1 and July 31, dogs must be kept on a lead no longer than two metresto protect ground nesting birds. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Some areas around the UK such as moors, heaths and downs are commonly referred to as “open access land” meaning you have a right to access even if it is privately owned.

However, Mr Ross has warned that "you must be careful though because there are some rules that you must abide by or risk a run-in with the law".

Recommended reading

The lecturer went on to explain that between March 1 and July 31, dogs must be kept on a lead no longer than two metres in order to protect ground nesting birds.

Mr Ross added: "Dogs must also be kept on leads at all times around livestock.

"It is also prohibited to drive, camp, play water sports or take any other animal than a dog onto open access land, although you can use access land for horse riding or cycling if the landowner allows it, public bridleways or byways cross the land or there are local traditions or rights of access."