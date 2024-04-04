Tanker drivers at JW Suckling in Essex, London, Middlesex and Grangemouth voted overwhelmingly for industrial action in a dispute over pay.

According to union Unite, 39 tanker drivers will take part in the continuous strike starting April 16 until a deal is struck.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: “It’s despicable to see any company, but especially a multi-million-pound enterprise, break contractual agreements on pay. It simply should not happen.

“Securing better pay, jobs and conditions is our bread and butter. We will do all we can to ensure our members at JW Suckling are granted the pay they were promised.”

Unite stated JW Suckling has failed to meet the terms of the 2024 pay deal, which would offer an improved pension and equal terms and conditions with colleagues throughout the country.

The strike action could mean fuel shortages across London, the South East and Scotland, resulting in queues at petrol pumps and disruption to journeys, according to the union.

Unite regional officer, Nick West, concluded: “There are a host of serious risks that come with being a tanker driver. JW Suckling is fully aware of this and is showing massive disrespect to workers.

“Any disruption caused is a direct result of them failing to come to the table and discuss the concerns of our members.”

Southend Council leader Tony Cox said he is not worried about any significant impacts on vital services as a result of the strike.

He said: “There will be contingency measures in place covering vulnerable people and the local infrastructure will have measures in place to avoid bigger issues.

“Local authorities will have special contingency plans for such cases available and it could never come to a serious shortage.

“There is nothing to worry about in the sense that emergency services and all necessary services will have enough fuel available to them.

“It is only possible to affect the general public in the worst case. Let’s see what happens and let’s hope it will not come to that.”

Colchester councillor Martin Goss voiced his worries about possible impacts on the public and appealed for sensible negotiations to avoid further issues.

He said: “This is coming as a surprise, but it is a private matter between the drivers as the employees, the union and the employer.

“It is not a council matter; however, my concern is that when a shortage affects the economy and residents in their day-to-day lives. It feels like we are being held at ransom.

“Not only could there be a massive impact on residents, but it could also affect buses, public transport, and even trains, as some of them are still operated with diesel.

“I hope the union is sensible in their negotiations.”