The major airline has produced two online tests which evaluate reaction speed and sense of direction.

The launch follows new research which revealed that half of Brits (50%) don’t actually know what qualifications are needed to become an airline pilot and learn to fly a commercial jet.

The online tests assess some of the key skills required to become an airline pilot but ultimately have been designed to encourage more people to consider the career.

Since more than 90% of airline pilots are men, easyJet's campaign is targeting female audiences to consider becoming pilots. ( Taylor Herring/ easyJet) (Image: Taylor Herring/ easyJet)

You don't need to have any flying experience or even aviation knowledge behind you to test your aptitude for the profession.

Since more than 90% of airline pilots are men, easyJet's campaign is targeting female audiences to consider becoming pilots.

easyJet has launched the campaign by also ‘piloting’ a talking billboard which features a real-life easyJet pilot strapped to a billboard in Central London on April 3.

The billboard and aptitude tests form part of a first-of-its-kind pilot recruitment campaign from the airline ahead of the opening of its 2024 Pilot Training Programme in the coming weeks.

Aspiring pilots - with little to no flying experience - will learn to operate a commercial passenger jet in around two years during its intensive, industry-leading training course.

As part of the interactive campaign, easyJet is striving to debunk prevalent myths and misconceptions about the role.

What qualifications do you need to be a pilot?





57% of participants in a recent survey reported that they believe that a university degree is required to become a pilot.

Meanwhile, 80% of respondents said that they think that 20/20 vision is a necessity.

In reality, neither of these are conditions to apply.

Test your reaction speed via the easyJet website.

You can also evaluate your sense of direction with easyJet's test in just five minutes.

easyJet's new test is being rolled out online targeting female audiences, in a bid to encourage more women to try the test and consider the job.

It comes as more than half (59%) of British adults surveyed still believe there are misconceptions that a pilot is a job for a man.

The new research from the airline also revealed that twice as many men (32%) considered becoming a pilots compared to women (15%).

easyJet has been tackling this industry challenge for a number of years through different initiatives.

easyJet has been tackling this industry challenge for a number of years through different initiatives. ( Taylor Herring/ easyJet) (Image: Taylor Herring / easyJet)

These include recruitment campaigns, its pilot school visits programme and Summer Flight School.

As a result, today 7.5% of easyJet’s pilots in the UK are women, compared to the UK industry average of 6.5%.

Around 300 women including 99 Captains now fly for the airline with the numbers to hopefully only grow further.

On the billboard, Captain Sarah Ackerley was spotted answering questions from the public, providing advice and insight into her career, and encouraging more people to take the test via the QR code.

Ann McKenzie was one of those who took up the challenge - she said: “I’ve always loved travelling and seeing the world, but I didn’t think I’d discover that I have the right skills to become a pilot on my Wednesday morning commute.

"I might have to think of a career change after getting such a strong test result and quizzing a female pilot!”

easyJet Captain Sarah Ackerley, said: "Tackling gender stereotyping within aviation has been a long-standing mission for easyJet and I’m excited to be part of this latest campaign that’s allowing people to get a real insight into what skills are really important to do this job, and encourage more women into the profession.

"It’s an immensely rewarding career that I’m proud to champion and I hope by more people taking our new interactive test, they can challenge themselves to discover a talent they never knew they had and I hope to see them flying with us in the future.”

How to become a pilot with easyJet

All the information you need about being an airline pilot with easyJet is available via becomeapilot.easyJet.com.

You can also register your interest in easyJet’s Pilot Training Programme by visiting CAE & easyJet - Are you a future airline pilot? | CAE

To apply to easyJet’s Pilot Training Programme aspiring pilots need to be aged 18 or over by the time they begin training.

You will also need to have a minimum of 5 General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) of Grade C or above (or equivalent).

This includes Mathematics, Science and English language.

Recommended reading

However, there are no higher qualifications or degrees required.

Other terms and conditions include having the right to work with unrestricted access across EEA, EU, UK and Switzerland and the ability to obtain an EASA or CAA Class 1 medical as required for the relevant license.

You also need to be fluent in English (verbal and written) and have a minimum height 5’ 2” (157cm) with a maximum commensurate with Airbus flight deck requirements.