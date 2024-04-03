The app, which is believed to be used by about two billion people worldwide, started having problems at about 7.30pm BST.

Users are currently unable to send or receive messages on the platform.

Meta, the technology company which owns WhatsApp along with Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, is yet to comment on the outage.

On X, a post from WhatsApp read: “We know some people are experiencing issues right now, we're working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible.”

Meta experienced a similar problem last month when its Facebook platform went down.