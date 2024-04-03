The Gazette has been told the infant, who is said to be five months old, was allegedly found at Seatrade House, in North Station Road.

Colchester Borough Homes is understood to have met with the accommodation provider and workers have been on site to support residents.

Emergency services were reportedly spotted at the scene earlier today with a "heavy police presence" having been in the area.

It is also understood the parents of the child are helping the authorities with their investigations.

A spokesman for Colchester Borough Homes said: “We are deeply saddened by the reported death of a baby living in temporary accommodation in Colchester.

"Our thoughts are with the family and all those affected at this difficult time.

“This is a pending investigation, and we await confirmation and further details from the police.

“In the meantime, we would like to assure our residents in temporary accommodation that we are here to support you.

"If you have any concerns for the welfare of a child, please do not hesitate to contact us on 01206 282514.

"We can offer a range of support and assistance.”

This is a developing story. More as we get it.

Emergency services have been contacted for comment.