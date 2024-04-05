These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 7.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, April 5

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 15 for reconstruction/renewal works from 9pm to 5am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way, there will be exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 9pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 27 and 25 for maintenance works from 11pm to 5.30am.

As part of this, the Junction 26 entry slip road will be closed during the same period of time.

Meanwhile, on the clockwise way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 30 between 11pm and 6am for surfacing works.

Finally, the northern quadrant of the roundabout at Junction 30 on the clockwise way will be shut between 11pm and 6am, also for surfacing works.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, April 6

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 15 for reconstruction/renewal works from 9pm to 5am.

Also on the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

On the A282 southbound way on the QEII bridge, there will be a carriageway closure for maintenance from 10pm to 5am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 25 between 10pm and 6am for surfacing works.

Meanwhile, on the clockwise way there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 31 between 10pm and 5am.

Finally, the Junction 28 dedicated slip road to the A12 will be closed between 10.30pm and 5am.

Recommended reading:

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, April 7

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 15 for reconstruction/renewal works from 9pm to 5am.

Also on the Northbound way, there will be exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 9pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 25 between 10pm and 6am for surfacing works.