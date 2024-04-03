A little-known tool can quickly alert you to grants you may be able to claim, which could cover anything from school uniforms to kitchen appliances.

Even if you are currently claiming benefits, you could claim the extra support.

The Turn2Us Grants Search tool contains 1,400 grants and support schemes, running a simple check to see if you could be missing out.

Christelle Tambi, product owner of the Grants Search tool at Turn2us, said: “Anyone could be eligible for a grant from a charity that could provide some vital extra money. The amount could be anything from £100 to £2,000 depending on what you need it for.

"Our free online Grants Search tool is an effortless way to find out. Answer a few quick questions about your situation, and in minutes, discover grants from charities across the UK."

Turn2Us added: “Everyone can apply for a grant and many charities will help people who cannot claim welfare benefits because of their status in the UK. We can’t guarantee you’ll get a grant but we can show you what you could apply for."

DWP Universal Credit £470 increase

Millions of Universal Credit claimants will see an increase in their payments from the Department for Work and Pensions.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that DWP Universal Credit payments would be rising in the new financial year during 2023’s autumn statement.

At that time, Mr Hunt told MPs in the House of Commons that the Government would increase Universal Credit and other benefits by 6.7 per cent, in line with September’s inflation figures.

The increase, which claimants will notice in their next payment, is worth an “average £470 for 5.5 million households”, the Chancellor said.

Pensioners set for £900 increase

Pensioners will also see their state pension increase by up to £900 from this week, as an announcement made at last year’s autumn statement comes into effect.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed that the triple lock on pensions would be honoured, with state pensions set to rise.

Under the triple lock – which guarantees an increase in line with average earnings, inflation or 2.5%, whichever is highest - pensions will increase by 8.5 per cent next month.

He told MPs: "The triple lock has helped lift 250,000 older people out of poverty since its inception in 2011.

"It has been a lifeline for many during times of inflation.

"We honour our commitment to the triple lock in full. We will increase the new state pension by 8.5 per cent, worth up to £900 more a year."