Seven dead deer were reportedly found in Solid Lane, Doddinghurst, near Brentwood, in the early afternoon last Friday.

After the animal torsos were discovered, a photo showing several carcasses on the side of the road was published in the Doddinghurst Discussion group.

Essex Police have now launched an investigation and are now asking for anyone with information to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of the bodies of seven deer found in Solid Lane, Doddinghurst at about 2.35pm on March 29.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote incident 664 of March 29.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.”

You can visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about the force’s online reporting services.

Alternatively, you can make an anonymous report by contacting the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by visiting its website or by calling 0800 555 111.