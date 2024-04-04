Epping Forest Council is looking into reports of local firms and one specific practitioner offering Brazilian Butt Lift operations - also known as a BBL.

It comes after the authority received complaints from several people who experienced complications following a BBL procedure.

A prohibition notice has also been issued by the council to the main practitioner, which prohibits them from carrying out a BBL procedure until the risks to persons undergoing the procedure have been controlled.

A spokesman for Epping Forest Council said: "We are working with several other councils where unlicensed, unregulated BBL procedures are taking place across the UK.

"The Government has recognised concerns at the lack of a licencing regime, and the Health and Care Act 2022 includes a provision for the Secretary of State to introduce a national licencing scheme for a range of aesthetic procedures.

"The development and consultation around this scheme are still ongoing.

"In the meantime, procedures including BBL, thread lifting, and platelet-rich therapy are not always performed by medically trained practitioners.

"Outside the medical profession, there are few, if any, training courses that are accredited by an awarding body that oversees the content and quality of the training being provided.

"Even those training courses advertising being CPD Accredited do not confer any level of quality of the training material or competence of the trainer.

"Basic training courses like the one featured in recent ITV News coverage are unlikely to give the quality of the training needed."

During the procedure fat is removed from the hips, lower back, thighs, abdomen, and other areas with liposuction before being injected into specific points on the buttocks to increase volume and improve shape.

The council spokesman added: "We strongly recommend anyone considering an invasive aesthetic procedure does their in-depth research first.

"Currently, there is no oversite of practitioners training or licence to perform these procedures. Do your research and trust your instincts.

"Walk away if a procedure sounds too good to be true, the procedure is to be held anywhere other than a properly prepared and sterile clinical environment, or the people carrying out the procedure cannot demonstrate adequate training.”

Epping Forest Council would like to hear from anyone who has had a BBL procedure performed within the area since Thursday 1 February 2024.

To get in contact email environmentalhealth@eppingforestdc.gov.uk.