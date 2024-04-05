Gosfield School, in Halstead Road, has announced that international netball star George Fisher will spearhead the school’s new initiative, which launches in September.

The George Fisher Netball Academy aims to foster "excellence" within the sport all the way from prep to senior school.

George, 25, from Hertfordshire is a professional netball player who has appeared for the national England netball team, dubbed the Vitality Roses squad.

Site - Gosfield School (Image: N/A)

She has played for Hertfordshire Mavericks, Wasps Netball and is currently playing in the ANZ Premiership for New Zealand’s premier netball team, Southern Steel.

The academy will offer a range of netball sports scholarships to promising young netball players.

The academy's aim is to nurture talent and passion within the sport.

A Gosfield School spokesman said: “We are thrilled to welcome George Fisher and her team into the Gosfield School family, heralding a new era of sporting excellence and endless possibilities for every pupil.

“This pioneering initiative aims to elevate the school's current netball programme to unprecedented heights, offering exceptional opportunities for all students, regardless of age or gender, to foster their passion and excel in the sport.

The academy will also engage the wider community of Essex, Suffolk and surrounding areas through netball-focused initiatives led by George Fisher.

She made her England national debut at the age of 14 and is a key figure in netball, playing as goal shooter and goal attack.

Due to her hard work and dedication over the years, she has also become a lead brand ambassador for sporting equipment companies Gilbert Netball and Grays International.

Gosfield School has ‘flagship school’ status with Grays International due to its commitment to the sport.

The school’s netball scholarship day is taking place on April 29 and admission for the academy is launching in September.

Anyone interested in finding out more can contact the school’s admissions office on admissions@gosfieldschool.org.uk.