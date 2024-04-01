Two people have been jailed following the incident last week at Stansted.

The incident, which happened inside World Duty Free at the airport last Tuesday, March 26, saw more than £3,000 worth of perfume, aftershave and cosmetic items stolen.

Police say officers were alerted after a member of staff saw a man and a woman acting “suspiciously”.

The woman, Donrina-Irina Filip Catana, 37, was located in some airside toilets with the stolen items.

Some of the stolen items found in the toilets at Stansted (Image: Essex Police)

The man, Marian Filip, 43, was found a short time later about to board a flight.

They were both charged with theft and appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court a day later on March 27 where they admitted the offences.

Filip Catana, 37, of no fixed address, and Filip, of Stanway Gardens, Edgeware, were both sentenced to eight weeks in prison.