Khan Gorgulu and Giovanni Spada were jailed last week after they were found guilty of conspiracy to supply illegal drugs.

A trial at Chester Crown Court heard how Gorgulu, 23, and Spada, 37 were both heads of organised crime groups which purchased bulk amounts of drugs from Rochdale, Essex, and Wales before distributing them more widely across Cheshire.

Gorgulu, of Red Bank, Manchester, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in jail last week whilst Spada, of Shaw Drive, Knutsford, was jailed for six years.

Two other individuals who admitted their involvement in the organised crime group were given suspended sentences.

Spada was shown to accept payments for drugs into his bank account and over a two-year period, evidence showed he received more than £47,000.

Gorgulu also received payments totalling more than £33,000 from third parties over a two-year period. In this same period, he gambled large sums of money and invested in stockbrokers and crypto currency.

PC Sam Needham said: “This case makes it clear that crime does not pay – both were brought to court to be held accountable for their actions.”