Chelmsford Weekly News
News Local News Traffic Email the Editor
Chelmsford Weekly News

Good Friday delays on A12 and A120 as long queues build after crash near Colchester

Summary

A12 and A120 Colchester traffic: Long queues after crash

A12
A120
Traffic
Colchester
By Elliot Deady

Our live feed has now finished.

  • A crash has been reported on the Colchester-bound A12 near Eight Ash Green
  • Queues are building
  • It has had a knock-on effect on the A120

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos