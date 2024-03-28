In a statement issued on Thursday, Essex Police said a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after the death of the Gogglebox star who died after a fall at work.

The force said: “As part of our ongoing investigation into the death of a man in Campfield Road, Shoebury, on Wednesday, March 27, we have arrested a man in their 40s from the Witham area on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

“This is a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive and our inquiries are ongoing.”

Missed - George Gilbey appeared on Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother (Image: Ian West/PA Wire)

The reality star was best known for appearing on Channel 4’s Gogglebox alongside his mum Linda McGarry and stepdad Pete McGarry, who died aged 71 in 2021.

He also reached the final of the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

Tributes to Essex TV star George Gilbey

Tributes have poured in after the news of the 40-year-old’s death broke on Wednesday.

Tracey Moorhouse regularly met George while she was singing at St Osyth Social Club.

Tribute - Tracey Moorhouse and George Gilbey at St Osyth Social Club (Image: Tracey Moorhouse)

She wrote: “Can't believe you are gone. What a funny, wonderful soul. I loved that you loved my singing and the little chats we had. Rest in peace George.”

His former neighbour Lisa Barratt said she “can’t believe I was only talking” to George and his mum last week.

“Condolences to your mum Lyn and your beautiful daughter,” she wrote. “Rest easy now.”

George’s death was confirmed by a spokesman for Gogglebox on Wednesday evening.

George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy. pic.twitter.com/VMp1XkxvPG — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) March 27, 2024

A statement said: “George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and stepdad Pete.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy.”

George joined the award-winning Channel 4 programme for its second series in 2013 before he and his family were dropped in 2014 after he signed up to Celebrity Big Brother. The family later returned to the series.

His celebrity friends have also taken to social media to pay tribute to the reality star.

TV personality Lizzie Cundy wrote: “So very very sad about gorgeous George Gilbey’s passing. Such fun memories of him."

