George Gilbey, from St Osyth, has died suddenly at the age of 40.

Although currently unconfirmed, he is believed to be the man who died after a fall from height in Shoebury, Essex.

George was best known for appearing on Channel 4’s Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother.

He would often be seen watching some of TV’s most popular shows while relaxing on the sofa with his mum Linda McGarry and late step-dad Pete.

Tributes have now been paid to the star.

Family - Gogglebox star George Gilbey (middle) with his mum Linda and late step-dad Pete (Image: Public)

Support - Joanne Harris, founder of charity Oakley's Gift, with George Gilbey, and Tom Harris-Beck (Image: Public)

Joanne Harris, of Clacton, is the founder of Oakley’s Gift, a charity she launched in memory of her son who died six hours after being born.

She said: “George was such a bubbly, funny, caring person who really supported our charity in it’s early days.

“George really helped us raise awareness by using his social media platform to get Oakley’s story out there.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Helen Derrane has also shared her memories of George.

She said: "Myself and husband had the privilege to meet him in his local pub in St Oysth.

"We found him to be a happy go lucky fella - very funny.

"We are both devastated to hear this news today. My husband loved his dry sense of humour.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and close friends."

Friends and fans have also taken to social media to pay tribute.

One said: “I can’t believe what I’ve heard today, I’m still hoping it’s not true.

“George Gilbey [these tributes] just show what a loved person you were mate.

“RIP my old friend, can’t comprehend not bumping into you again at every turn.”

Another said: “Wish this wasn’t true. Gonna miss you George Gilbey - you was a one in a million. Fly high mate.”

"So sad to hear about George. He and his family have supported our charity in the past. R.I.P," added another.

The death comes after police officers were called to an incident in Shoebury, Essex, earlier today after a man fell from a height.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We received a report of an incident at Campfield Road in Shoebury at around 10am this morning (27 March), during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury.

"The ambulance service including air ambulance were in attendance. Sadly, the man died at the scene.

Star - George Gilbey, 40, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother after rising to fame on Gogglebox (Image: Public)

"We will continue liaising with partners including the Heath and Safety Executive.

"A cordon remains in place at the scene."

George's suspected death comes after his step-dad Pete died suddenly in 2021.

The 71-year-old passed away days after being told he had six months to live after being diagnosed with bowel cancer - with wife Linda saying her son had been left "really cut up".