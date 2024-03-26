Essex Police says the dispersal order will be in place for 48 hours from 6pm on Wednesday in parts of Chelmsford and Braintree.

It covers most of the Chelmsford district, the A131 in Great Notley, and all “key car parks” in these areas, a spokesman for the force said.

The dispersal order area (Image: Essex Police)

Acting Insp Graham Thomas said: “We use these orders in a considered and proportionate way, to make sure they are targeting anti-social behaviour and allowing people to go about their daily lives.

“We will not tolerate dangerous driving in any part of Chelmsford and Braintree, and our officers will be out in the community over the next couple of days and over the bank holiday weekend to make sure drivers are behaving safely and responsibly.”

Reports from residents regarding previous meets have included incidents of anti-social behaviour, dangerous driving and excessive noise levels.