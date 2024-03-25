Chayse West was tragically killed when he was hit by a car in Elmstead Market after leaving a birthday party in Colchester on September 18 2022.

The 18-year-old had been walking to his family home in Alresford before he was hit by a vehicle being driven by John Shepherd, 37.

Following an inquest on Monday, Mr West's mother Leah said the family felt unsupported in the aftermath of her son's death.

Missed - 18-year-old Chayse West (Image: Public)

In a family statement read out in open court, she said: "We feel like we have been let down every step of the way.

"We can't put into words how horrendous these past 18 months have been – every day I wake up with one eye open asking myself if this is just a nightmare."

After the inquest concluded, Mrs West said the justice system leans in favour of those who commit crimes.

"We feel that the justice system is more towards the person doing wrong than the actual victims," she added.

"The whole way along, questions – this, that and the other.

Team - Chayse West as a youngster in an under-sevens side Picture: Colchester United Football in the Community (Image: Newsquest)

"The charge was brought before magistrates court of failing to stop and report an incident, but it feels like it is dealt with the same way as if you just hit someone's wing mirror.

"We have been let down by the justice system, really – we have had to seek help from elsewhere, rather than it being provided for us."

"There's no closure whatsoever – this is just another stepping stone we have had to jump over."

During the inquest on Monday the coroner concluded Chayse had died after suffering severe head injuries as a result of the crash.

Ruling - A coroner concluded Chayse West died of severe head injuries after being hit by a car during an inquest at Seax House (Image: Public)

Mrs. West and her husband John, who were both present at the inquest, along with Chayse's brother Caiden and girlfriend, Faith, have since set up the Chayse West Legacy to honour their son and provide support for other parents.

She said: "The Chayse West Legacy is a charity to honour Chayse.

"We noticed when we were going through it all that there is a bit of a gap when it comes to helping people like us.

"The last thing we would have thought we'd have to do is save up for a funeral – we were lucky enough to be helped by friends and family, but sadly others aren't."