In 2012, an investigation was launched following a fire in Harlow, which killed six members of the Shakoor family.

On October 15, shortly before 2am, emergency services were called to a large fire at a home in Barn Mead.

Dr Abdul Shakoor lost his wife, Dr Sabah Usmani, and their daughters Hira, 12, and Maheen, three, as well as their sons Sohaib, 11; Muneeb, nine; and Rayyan, six.

Seven people were arrested following initial enquiries but later released without further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalf appeared on BBC Crimewatch Live to continue to appeal for the public’s heal as part of the investigation.

She said: “This investigation has never been closed, however we are building momentum.



"We’re hoping that this appeal will be watched by the people who can give us answers.

“We strongly believe that people out there know what happened. It was established quickly that the fire had been started deliberately, taking Dr Shakoor’s entire family away from him.

“The pain he has experienced is incomprehensible and has been made harder by the fact that he has never had answers.

“We are hoping that this will lead to some further enquiries for us to get those answers.”

Officers from the Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate continue to review existing enquiries, including looking at a connection to a silver Ford Focus, which was found close to the scene.

Detectives believe the family was burgled prior to the fire and a black satellite laptop was stolen.

The laptop bag and lead were recovered close to the scene between Whitewaits and St Michales Close in Harlow.

DCI Metcalfe said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have information, no matter how small to contact us. Harlow is a strong community and a community who will want justice.

“Any information, no matter how small could help us and if you know something that you weren’t in the position to disclose back then, please contact us.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for any information which directly leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons connected to the murder investigation. This information given anonymously must be submitted through 0800 555 111 or Crimestoppers-uk.org at any time.”

“Our Major Incident Public Portal is also live, in order for people to submit information.”