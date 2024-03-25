After accidentally saying he would promise to “laugh at you when you’re sad” instead of “comfort you when you’re sad” Robert Thomson, 36, inadvertently brought the house down.

Bride Amy, 33, and Robert, from Hadleigh, had their big day on April 13, 2023 in Essex at The Reid Rooms and say the gaff was a “moment to remember.”

Robert, a construction worker, said: “It was such a lovely day, I was full of nerves hence me stumbling on my vows.

“I was waiting for Amy for nearly 45 minutes as she was running late which made me even more nervous!

“I did see the funny side of it, it's a moment no one can forget or live down, our family and friends definitely saw the funny side of it too."

Amy, a learning support assistant said: “It was like a Carry On film.

“I don't think he realised until the reaction, we’ll never forget it.”