In the statement, the Princess spoke about the “huge shock” of the medical development and how her family have experienced an “incredibly tough couple of months” and at times her voice cracked with feeling.

After being admitted to hospital in January for abdominal surgery, tests found cancer, the type of which has not been disclosed.

The future queen began a course of “preventative chemotherapy” late in February but is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as “well and getting stronger every day”.

Kate Middleton's emotional video statement on cancer diagnosis

Speaking in the video message recorded on Wednesday in Windsor, the princess said: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.”

She added: “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

It is understood the video was released on the day William and Kate’s three children began their Easter school holidays to take advantage of the break to shield them from coverage of their mother’s health.

It is not known how long Kate will be receiving treatment but it is understood she may be keen to attend events as and when she feels able to, in line with medical advice, although this will not indicate a return to full-time duties.