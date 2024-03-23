If you fancy visiting any of them you might get peace of mind knowing what their standards of cleanliness are.

Thanks to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) we get to see what each of the hygiene ratings is for all the Wetherspoons pubs.

The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection conducted by the council.

There are 16 Wetherspoons pubs located across Essex (Image: PA)

What the ratings mean

There are six different ratings that a venue can be awarded from 0 to 5.

5 - Hygiene standards are very good

4 – Hygiene standards are good

3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – Some improvement is necessary

1 – Major improvement is necessary

0 – Urgent improvement is required

What are the hygiene ratings of the Essex Wetherspoons?





The William Aylmer, Harlow

Rating: 5

Last inspected: January 24, 2024

The Blue Boar, Billericay

Rating: 5

Last inspected: July 4, 2023

The Dairyman, Brentwood

The Dairyman earned a 5 hygiene rating (Image: Google Streetview)

Rating: 5

Last inspected: April 11, 2023

Ivory Peg, Chelmsford

Rating: 5

Last inspected: May 13, 2022

The Roebuck, Rayleigh

Rating: 5

Last inspected: February 14, 2019

Moon and Starfish, Clacton

Rating: 4

Last inspected: December 4, 2023

The Temeraire, Saffron Walden

Rating: 5

Last inspected: August 1, 2023

The Last Post, Southend

Rating: 5

Last inspected: September 13, 2023

The Elms, Leigh-on-Sea

The Elms got a 5 hygiene rating from the FSA (Image: Google Streetview)

Rating: 5

Last inspected: December 5, 2023

The Parsons Barn, Shoeburyness

Rating: 5

Last inspected: October 24, 2023

The Rose and Crown, Maldon

Rating: 5

Last inspected: September 29, 2023

The Bottle Kiln, Dovercourt

Rating: 5

Last inspected: June 10, 2022

The Playhouse, Colchester

Rating: 5

Last inspected: August 2, 2023

The Picture Palace, Braintree

Rating: 5

Last inspected: July 17, 2023

The Battesford Court, Witham

Rating: 5

Last inspected: October 4, 2022