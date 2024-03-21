A new Wendy's eatery has opened its doors on Chelmsford High Street, offering customers a chance to win a prize by spinning a special wheel.

Prizes include vouchers which can be traded in to get free food items off the menu.

Deal - The wheel giving out special vouchers (Image: Newsquest)

The eatery will be open from 8am until 10pm every day.

The chain re-entered the UK market in 2021 and now has more than 30 restaurants across the country.

Its menu is full of fully customisable burgers, nuggets, chips, special frosty drinks and so much more.

Delicious - Food in Wendy's (Image: Newsquest)

One customer said: "The order I had was Biggie Deal Spicy Chicken burger with chicken nuggets, which was £7.99.

"It was hot and delicious and I would definitely go back. The chips were lovely and crispy, fluffy in the middle and there were plenty of them.

"The Frosty was like ice cream so came with a wooden spoon, but as it melts you can then have a straw. I also had a Dr Pepper Zero and you can choose four flavours to put in it."