Greater Anglia has confirmed that industrial action by the ASLEF union will affect train journeys on April 8.

Further details of what services will operate will be published nearer the date, yet the train operator said, only a limited service on a small number of key routes into London will run as usual.

Most routes may not see any services at all.

Further, but shorter strike action, has also been announced for April 4, 5, 6, and 9, which could see some cancellations and alterations to services on those dates.

In a statement, the company apologised for the inconvenience caused and said: “We hope we can avert strike action and come to an agreement with the ASLEF union. We apologise for the inconvenience.

“Please check in advance before you travel if you are planning to make a journey by train during that period. Further information will be provided as soon as it is confirmed.

“For updates, please check our website, social media channels, or app.”