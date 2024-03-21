Numerous pets from around Essex are looking for their forever homes - could you help them out?
Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.
There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.
You can also donate to the charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.
Tina
Gender - Female
Age - Four years old
Breed - Pug
Colour - Tan and Black
If you want to adopt Tina you can view their full profile here.
Tina is a dog who is described as having a "spring in her step" and is now looking for her forever home.
She has come from a multiple-dog household so would likely thrive in a home with another dog, pending an introduction.
Tina has not been tested around cats and any children in the home should be over the age of 10 years old.
Simba
Gender - Male
Age - Six years old
Breed - Bengal
Colour - Tabby
If you want to adopt Simba you can view their full profile here.
Simba is a cat who is described as having a "super friendly and loving personality" who is looking for his forever home.
He enjoys exploring and then coming home to curl up on a warm lap.
Simba cannot live with other animals as he is very dominant and prefers not to share his space.
However, he absolutely adores the company of humans and is very vocal when showing his appreciation for hugs and strokes.
Blue
Gender - Male
Age - 10 months old
Breed - Mastiff crossbreed
Colour - Grey
If you want to adopt Blue you can view their full profile here.
Blue is described as a dog who is "itching to blossom with a bit of guidance" in a new home.
He is described as great at meeting new people although "he's not yet learned how to tone things down with little ones".
Blue could go into a home with dog-savvy older children as he is "eager to jump right into a loving fray of fun and frolics".
He may need a bit of help settling in and learning about house life, and he would appreciate plenty of company in the early days.
Kookie and Russell
Gender - Female (Kookie) and male (Russell)
Age - TBC
Breed - Standard Chinchilla (Kookie) and English (Russell)
Colour - Grey (Kookie) and black (Russell)
If you want to adopt Kookie and Russell you can view their full profile here.
Both Kookie and Russell came into the care of Danaher Animal Home as strays, but are now looking for a home together.
They would be suitable for owners who have had some experience with this type of animal.
Their profile adds: "If you feel you could give Russell and Kookie their marital home in which to spend the rest of their lives making countless happy memories then please submit an interest form for them."
