A CRASH has caused a busy A12 lane to become blocked - leading to a build up of congestion for motorists.
The A12 near Junction 19 at Chelmsford is reportedly blocked due to a crash, which eyewitnesses say has left a car "crumpled".
The incident was first reported at about 9.05am and police officers currently on the scene.
Drivers are being told to expect delays to their journeys as traffic builds in the area.
Essex Police has been approached for a comment on the incident.
More information as we get it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here