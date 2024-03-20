MOTORISTS endured slow traffic across Colchester and on the A12 this morning after a vehicle broke down.

The A12's northbound carriageway between Junction 17 near Howe Green and Junction 20 at Hatfield Peveral experiencing congestion today.

after a vehicle broke down on Wednesday morning. 

According to Essex Highways, the build-up was a result of a broken down vehicle, which was eventually cleared from the carriageway.

The traffic has since eased and travel times have returned to normal. 