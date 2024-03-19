A total of £38.3 million has been allocated to council projects, estimated to save 385 lives over the next 20 years.

The A113 in Essex is one of the 17 roads to benefit from the scheme.

Safety improvements include designing new junctions and roundabouts, clearer signage and road markings, and improved pedestrian crossings and cycle lanes.

It is part of the Safer Roads Fund, from which £147.5 million has already been invested to make 82 high-risk roads safer.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper outside BBC Broadcasting House in London (Image: Lucy North/PA Wire)

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Britain’s roads are some of the safest in the world, but we are always looking at ways to help keep drivers and all road users safe.

“As part of the Government’s plan to improve roads across the country, we’re providing an extra £38 million so that local councils in England have the support they need to keep everyone safe, while reducing congestion and helping to grow the economy.”

Other roads which will be improved under the scheme are the A432 in Bristol and the A6 in Lancashire.

The full list of the 17 roads which will be improved in the latest round of the Safer Roads Fund are:

A579, Bolton Council

A676, Bolton Council

A432, Bristol Council

A361, Devon County Council

A690, Durham County Council

A19, Doncaster City Council

A19, North Yorkshire County Council

A113, Essex County Council

A6, Lancashire County Council

A6, North Northamptonshire County Council

A60, Nottingham City Council

A6200, Nottingham City Council

A420, Oxfordshire County Council

A5191, Shropshire Council

A2101, East Sussex County Council

A583, Lancashire County Council

A41, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council

The A113 heading towards Chipping Ongar (Image: JThomas)

Dr Suzy Charman, executive director of the Road Safety Foundation charity, said: “The Safer Roads Fund is a transformational initiative for road safety and for the local authorities receiving funds.

“It makes it possible for road safety teams across the country to proactively address risk of death and serious injury for all road users on these routes.”

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity RAC Foundation, said: “Today’s announcement means another 120 miles of safer road improvements will be delivered to the benefit of users.

“Such incremental improvements are key to achieving our collective aim for a safer road network as a whole.”