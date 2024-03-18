A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a second man was found with serious injuries in his garden in Thaxted.

Officers believe the victim started the evening at The Star in Mill End, where they had been involved in an altercation involving a female at around 10pm yesterday evening.

Later, police were called at about 11.50pm to reports of an attack in Magdalen Green where a second man had sustained injuries to their head. They were taken to hospital.

They were later called to reports of a man assaulted at an address in Orchard Close at about 12.35am today.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics at the scene, this man in his fifties died.

Detective Chief Inspector Ant Alcock said: “I am sure this will be a shock to the community, and I’d like to reassure the public we believe this is an isolated incident.

“We are working at pace to establish the events of Sunday night, and we believe the people of Thaxted may be able to help us with these enquiries.

“Officers will be in the town throughout today, so please speak to one of our officers if you believe you have information that will assist us.

“Any information you have may be vital – you may think it is small, but we want to hear from you.”

Anyone with information should get in touch quoting incident 25 of Monday March 18, via Essex Police's major incident public portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020124Q90-PO2.