Police constable Tom Currie was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour at a misconduct hearing on Tuesday relating to confidentiality, honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct and orders and instructions.

The allegations concerned pictures taken on PC Currie’s personal phone of vehicles at the scenes of crashes, and sharing them without any legitimate policing purpose.

In relation to one photograph, the hearing was told he also shared information about the nature of the crash to his former partner and unprofessionally described how he would take satisfaction in prosecuting them for personal reasons.

The allegations were found proven and at the hearing chaired by Chief Constable Ben- Julian Harrington, who has said there is "no place for him in policing".

Chief Constable Harrington said “When officers begin training with us, they are taught about the importance of confidentiality, and it’s expected that they only use this information in the course of their duty”.

“The images taken in this case were taken and shared without permission and without a valid policing purpose.

“PC Currie’s actions fell well below what we expect of our officers and I can assure the public that we will always take robust action on occasions where our professional standards have been deliberately breached.

“Every day police officers and staff in Essex Police use data professionally and confidentially to reduce crime, bring offenders to justice and protect the public. The actions of PC Currie undermine that work and that is why there is no place for him in policing.”