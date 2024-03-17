And thankfully, for those of us who struggle to choose and make decisions, there are a plethora of travel websites which can do it for us.

One of which is National Geographic.

Best known for its American television network, the flagship channel airs non-fiction television programmes showcasing the world around us.

On its website, meanwhile, it handily shares some of the best travel destinations to visit throughout the world.

The popular website has now named ten of the best UK locations for spring travel - and amazingly, a beauty spot right here in Essex has made the list.

Stour Valley has been included in the rundown, and described as a "slice of Essex and Suffolk countryside, with its mills, vineyards and walking trails, which continues to inspire to this day".

The River Stour in Dedham is a popular spot for visitors (Image: Newsquest)

The article adds: “The beauty of the River Stour and its valley has long attracted artists, not least John Constable, whose paintings gave the area its ‘Constable Country’ sobriquet.

“In Dedham, one of its most popular villages, the Art & Craft Centre has work from over 60 artisans and collectors for sale.

“To get involved, join a painting course at the 15th-century manor house of Dedham Hall.”

It is not the first time Stour Valley has been praised by National Geographic, with a feature last year describing it as the “scenic, underexplored corner of Essex”.

Other incredible locations named across the UK on the top ten included North York Moors, Monmouthshire, Falmouth and more.

The feature says: “Whether you’re longing to fill your lungs with sea air or are looking to spend some quiet days rambling through the countryside, these UK destinations are all perfectly suited to spring travel.

“From the ‘Queen of Welsh resorts’ to the region that’s home to the UK’s rarest butterfly species, these are ten of the best destinations to escape to this Easter holiday and beyond.”

For the full list, click HERE.