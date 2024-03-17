Despite this, the number of homes which are being put on the market in Essex and selling for a decent price appears to prove encouraging.

Latest data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors shows a “solid rise” in the amount of homeowners who put their properties on the market in February.

In fact, it is the strongest upswing recorded since autumn 2020, according to report.

Looking ahead, the sales expectations for the new term are also positive and activity is expected to gain further momentum throughout the year.

The trend for house prices, however, continued to point downwards, but there are signs this is stabilising, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors says.

A home in Shenfield came out as the most expensive house sold in the county so far in 2024 (Image: N/A)

Now, figures from the Land Registry have revealed the most and least expensive house sales in Essex which have sold so far this year.

We had a look through the latest data to find out which homes made the list.

Coming out on top was a home in Chelmsford Road, Shenfield, which has been sold for £1,240,000.

At the other end of the table the cheapest house was in Harwich which went for £55,000.

The most expensive homes sold in Essex so far this year:

Chelmsford Road, Shenfield, £1,240,000

East Street, Coggeshall, £1,130,000

Mill Lane, Stock, £1,000,000

Hillside Road, Billericay, £975,000

The Common, East Hanningfield, £910,000

Inchbonnie Road, South Woodham Ferrers, £830,000

Stonehill Road, Roxwell, £825,000

Rectory Road, North Fambridge £800,000

The Esplanade, Holland-on-Sea, £780,000

Hayrick Close, Langdon Hills, £710,000

The least expensive homes sold in Essex so far this year:

Wellington Road, Harwich, £55,000

Brooklands Gardens, Jaywick, £59,000

Gazelle Court, Colchester, £66,500

Nayland Drive, Clacton, £76,500

Golden Jubilee Way, Wickford, £85,000

Wash Lane, Clacton, £92,000

Spring Way, Sible Hedingham, £100,000

Clermont Heights, Colchester, £113,500

Chestnut Road, Vange, £115,000

Kitson Way, Harlow, £122,100

To look up the data visit landregistry.data.gov.uk/app/ppd.