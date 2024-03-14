Scott Law, of Broomstick Hall Road, Waltham Abbey, appeared at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he denied one charge of common assault.

The accusation relates to an incident in September last year when Law, 43, was at an Arsenal vs Manchester United game at the Emirates Stadium in London.

There, Law is accused of headbutting Roy Keane, the former Manchester United captain, who was working for SkySports as a pundit.

Law was formally charged with the offence in February before he attended court on Thursday to deny the charge.

A two-day trial will take place at Highbury Magistrates’ Court, starting on Wednesday, May 29.